Can Youngkin do it? The signs point to a Republican upset. Youngkin, 54, is a new face in politics (always an advantage), a product of Richmond and Virginia Beach, and a graduate of Rice University, which he attended on a basketball scholarship. After a stint as a banker, it was off to Harvard for an MBA and then a long career at Washington’s Carlyle Group, the investment bank where he eventually became co-CEO. Youngkin left Carlyle to run for governor in September 2020, and surprised many by dispatching all rivals in the Republican primary contest.