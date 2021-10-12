Gatsby also spends a lot of time staring at the green light at the end of Daisy Buchanan’s dock, which I do, too. When the character does it, though, it is obvious that this symbolizes a past into which he is being ceaselessly borne back like a boat against the current, and which he will never reach, even if he stretches out his arms farther, whereas when I do it, it is because I know that Daisy has only ever really loved me and she will soon divorce her racist husband Tom. So that’s different, at least.