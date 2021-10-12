When a guy has sat there making positive or neutral comments about your pink suits all summer long and has never once objected to your story that you are an Oxford man, it is kind of stunning to find out in print that he thought all of it was lies and the pink suits were tacky and he is just using you as a metaphor.
I was so excited to read Nick’s work because I think the vaguely stock-exchange-related thing he does for his job is not a proper use of his talents, and at first things sounded amazing, because there was this super cool character who was throwing amazing parties and who was Nick’s next-door neighbor in West Egg, just like me! But the more I read, the more it became clear that his feelings about Gatsby were not uncomplicated adulation but actually kind of analysis of a pathetic figure?
I would have given him the benefit of the doubt that maybe he just made this character up, but he literally includes in the book the to-do schedule I wrote for myself as a young man, with all the spellings intact and everything. Also the character calls everyone “old sport.” I call everyone “old sport!” Apparently he told Jordan Baker it was “too good to change?”
Gatsby also spends a lot of time staring at the green light at the end of Daisy Buchanan’s dock, which I do, too. When the character does it, though, it is obvious that this symbolizes a past into which he is being ceaselessly borne back like a boat against the current, and which he will never reach, even if he stretches out his arms farther, whereas when I do it, it is because I know that Daisy has only ever really loved me and she will soon divorce her racist husband Tom. So that’s different, at least.
For a guy who willingly introduced me to his cousin, though, Nick sure didn’t believe in our love — and secretly felt sorry for me the entire time? Which I feel like, as a fiduciary (again, I don’t understand what his job is, but I think it involves finance), he has a responsibility to tell me. He has let us all down!
Frankly, Nick is not as self-aware as he thinks! He has some things going on himself! Ask him about Mr. McKee!
When I look over this book of his, it’s just a pile of accumulated betrayals, one after another. I bared my heart to him often. If he did not think my car was awesome and my house was awesome and my shirts were many and beautiful (they were so many and so beautiful that Daisy cried when she saw them!), I wish he would have just said so instead of encouraging me.
At the very end of the book, I suppose he does say that I’m worth the rest of them put together. And he was also one of maybe three people total to come to my funeral. But I guess he was just looking for material there, too.