President Bill Clinton created in 1996 the 1.8 million-acre Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, seeking to preserve a breathtaking landscape that tells a story of the region’s geology across miles of red-rock wilderness. Twenty years later, President Barack Obama set aside 1.3 million acres to create Bears Ears, which is chock-full of ancient Native American ruins and artifacts and boasts glorious scenery of its own. Both actions came over protests from locals who wanted to keep the land open to mining and grazing, but to the cheers of Native Americans, conservationists and others who argue that these areas are too distinctive to become just another uranium mine.
President Donald Trump sided with the would-be miners and ranchers, slashing both monuments to fractions of their former sizes. Mr. Clinton, Mr. Obama and Mr. Trump each invoked the Antiquities Act, which gives presidents vast powers to protect notable federal lands from encroachment. Before Mr. Trump, presidents respected their predecessors’ designations under the act, and Congress often ratified them by upgrading the monuments to national parks. Mr. Biden responded last week, restoring the boundaries of both monuments to roughly their original size.
But, as Mr. Biden acknowledged, it is unclear the protections will stick. “Protection of public lands must not become a pendulum that swings back and forth depending on who’s in public office,” he said. Without a legislated settlement on Grand Staircase and Bears Ears, that is what is likely to continue happening to these areas.
Utah lawmakers lambasted Mr. Biden, declaring that his move was a “devastating blow” to forging a compromise bill all sides could live with. There is no reason for that to be the case. Mr. Obama’s original Bears Ears designation was far smaller than what tribal groups had wanted, closer to a proposal Utah lawmakers had made. A settlement on borders should be possible, as long as Republicans do not take Mr. Trump’s absurdly narrow boundaries as their starting point. A bill could provide the money needed to enable preservation and respectful recreation. It could also ensure some accommodation for people who have been using the land to graze livestock.
Mr. Biden was right to act on his own. The covid-19 pandemic and the attention that the political fight brought to Bears Ears resulted in massive numbers of tourists and looting and other damage. The area needed protection right away. But the seesaw should end, and only Congress can end it.