The administration should take away several key findings from these and other polls. First, stress the aspects of the plan that respond to felt need from parents and other caregivers, especially women. In the long list of items in the bill, these may impact voters the most. Second, whether Medicare expansion is the wisest use of funds is debatable, but it is politically popular. Biden should remind voters again and again that this is part of the plan. Third, emphasize that Republicans oppose all help to families in his proposal and object to corporations and rich people paying for the plan.