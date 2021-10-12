83 percent of Americans favor “allowing the federal government to negotiate with drug companies to get a lower price on prescription drugs for people with Medicare and private insurance.” That includes 95 percent of Democrats, 82 percent of independents and 71 percent of Republicans.

When presented with arguments in favor of negotiation (“Americans pay higher prices than people in other countries, many can’t afford their prescriptions, and drug company profits are too high”) and opposed to it (“it would have the government too involved and will lead to fewer new drugs being available in the future”), 84 percent found the positive argument convincing. Only 33 percent found the negative argument convincing.

After hearing those arguments, the number of people favoring negotiation remained unchanged, though many Republicans moved from “strongly favoring” negotiation to “somewhat favoring” it.