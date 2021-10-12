School board moms are furious about pandemic school closures, mask mandates and teachers unions that put the interests of adults over the interests of kids. They are irate that schools are indoctrinating their kids with extremist ideologies — teaching them to see everything through the prism of race and to believe that America is a systemically racist country. They are angry about the elimination of merit-based admissions and gifted-and-talented programs in the name of diversity. They are livid at politicians such as Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, who doesn’t believe “parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” and Cabinet officials, including Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who won’t acknowledge that parents are the “primary stakeholders” in their children’s education. And they are exercising their constitutional right to free speech to express those concerns at school board meetings.