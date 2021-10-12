Card’s work suggests that immigration may not be bad for workers already here. One of his studies on the 1980 Mariel boatlift "showed that a sudden influx of 125,000 Cubans had no negative effects on wages or employment for low-skilled Miami residents, even as it increased the city’s labor force by 7 percent,” the Financial Times explained. While immigration restrictionists still cling to the idea it is a zero-sum labor market in which every job “taken” is “lost” by someone else, it’s clear the research is mixed at best.