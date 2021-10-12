After a dangerous, dismal trip through the forbidding beauty of the Arctic, the cyclist tries to explain himself. “Somebody asked me: Why am I doing this? I couldn’t come up with an answer. … But I love every kilometer of it. The highs and the lows. The sunshine and the storm. The solitude, the unknown and the absurdity of it all.” He told himself “that things will always work out in the end.” Though he allowed that “maybe one day they won’t.”