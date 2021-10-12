I have not voted in another Iraqi election since. Sunday’s poll was another sad day for me — as I imagine it was for many other Iraqis, if the abysmal 41 percent turnout is anything to go by. We never got the democracy we were promised, and were instead left with a grossly incompetent, highly corrupt and hyperviolent monster masquerading as a democracy and traumatizing a generation. Despite the low turnout, which does not indicate a broad-based popular mandate to rule, a coalition government will now painstakingly be formed. The blocs with the highest number of seats will divide the spoils between themselves, led by radical Shiite Islamist Moqtada al-Sadr, renowned for terrorizing Iraqi civilians and U.S. forces alike.