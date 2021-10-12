The league didn’t coddle Jon Gruden in the same way, and he was forced to resign as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after offensive emails he wrote became public. Deservedly so: His messages were contemptible. In a 2011 email published last week by the Wall Street Journal, he used racist language when referring to the executive director of the players’ union. After he apologized and said he didn’t have “a blade of racism in me,” the New York Times detailed emails written during a seven-year period while he worked for ESPN, in which he casually and regularly used racist, homophobic and sexist language. No matter his success on the football field, Mr. Gruden’s words, and the attitude they reflect, are disqualifying.
But if the NFL is seeking to repair its image, what about the Washington Football Team? The Gruden emails were directed to Bruce Allen, who was president of the team at the time, and thus were unearthed as part of the WFT investigation. Did Mr. Allen, or any other Washington executive, object or report the offensive remarks?
The public doesn’t know the answer to that, or many other questions, because the league instructed the lawyer who had been hired to investigate the Washington Football Team not to prepare a written report. Not a single allegation — including a claim of sexual assault against Mr. Snyder that led to a secret $1.6 million settlement — was addressed publicly. Mr. Snyder, a billionaire, had to pay a nominal $10 million fine and was told to step back from day-to-day operations of the team, with his wife supposedly put in charge. “Why has the NFL gone to such lengths to bury this investigation but yet is willing to cherry pick these emails and put them out in the public sphere?” asked Lisa Banks, attorney for 40 women who brought complaints. “My clients (and all the others who came forward) feel invisible, like they have been ghosted by the NFL.” She told us her efforts to have some of her clients meet with the NFL about the investigation have been ignored.
It is hard to take seriously the league’s claims about wanting to be more inclusive when it continues to provide cover for Mr. Snyder and other Washington executives. NFL officials on Tuesday, as The Post’s Mark Maske, Beth Reinhard and Will Hobsonreported, doubled down on their decision not to release any of the documents collected in the investigation. What are they hiding?