The public doesn’t know the answer to that, or many other questions, because the league instructed the lawyer who had been hired to investigate the Washington Football Team not to prepare a written report. Not a single allegation — including a claim of sexual assault against Mr. Snyder that led to a secret $1.6 million settlement — was addressed publicly. Mr. Snyder, a billionaire, had to pay a nominal $10 million fine and was told to step back from day-to-day operations of the team, with his wife supposedly put in charge. “Why has the NFL gone to such lengths to bury this investigation but yet is willing to cherry pick these emails and put them out in the public sphere?” asked Lisa Banks, attorney for 40 women who brought complaints. “My clients (and all the others who came forward) feel invisible, like they have been ghosted by the NFL.” She told us her efforts to have some of her clients meet with the NFL about the investigation have been ignored.