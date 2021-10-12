The pharma giant Merck, along with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics of Miami, submitted an application for its pill, molnupiravir, to the Food and Drug Administration after announcing Oct. 1 that the drug had reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by half in a clinical trial. The drug is intended to treat mild to moderate covid-19 in adults and involves a five-day course of 40 pills. While vaccines work to prevent infection, this drug, if approved, would help people who have just come down with the disease, and who are at risk — with such factors as obesity, diabetes, age or heart disease — of more severe sickness and hospitalization. In the clinical trial, the drug was taken within five days of the onset of symptoms. The trial excluded vaccinated people and anyone who was pregnant or planning to get pregnant “due to the unknown effects of new drugs on pregnancy,” a spokesperson says.