Extreme inequality provides the resources to rig the deal. We witness that in the struggle to pass President Biden’s Build Back Better plan. Republicans, ever the most loyal servitors to wealth, flatly oppose any increases in taxes on the rich and corporations, and have even rejected giving the Internal Revenue Service the enforcement resources needed to collect taxes that are already owed. Democrats favor progressive tax hikes, but the lobbyists and corporations have mobilized to stop or dilute any reform. Rep. Richard E. Neal, the Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, who, over his multi-term career has received hefty donations from the finance industry, heads a committee that approved a range of progressive tax reforms called for in the Biden plan, but notably did not include closing the “carried interest” loophole that allows private-equity executives to pay a lower tax rate than everyone else. Nor did it eliminate the stepped-up basis rule, which allows inheritors of wealthy estates to avoid millions in taxes.