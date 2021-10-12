Yes, Sioux Falls. It turns out that, with states like South Dakota and Delaware leading the way, the United States now rivals the Cayman Islands and European protectorates for those trying to hide money, evade taxes or escape judgments. Trident Trust, for example, located in Sioux Falls, handles some $360 billion in trusts, with clients who have been accused of money laundering, bribery and even human rights abuses. The trusts protect the clients (mostly foreigners) from taxing authorities, from creditors, from foreign governments and from settlements of those who have been abused.
To win this race to the bottom, South Dakota’s Republican legislature passed whatever laws the corporate lawyers wanted. Nearly 30 years ago, the state effectively abolished the “rule against perpetuities,” essentially giving the wealthy a way to evade taxes generation after generation.
All told, at least $11.2 trillion in wealth is held “offshore,” according to a 2020 study. As Gerard Ryle, director of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which spearheaded the Pandora investigation, noted, “This is money that is being lost to treasuries around the world.” The many are losing out because the wealthy few are making out. These tax havens and dodges are all creations of the law and could be remedied by legal reform. But the Pandora Papers revealed that some 30 current and former world leaders and more than 300 public officials took advantage of the tax dodges — joining the many politicians named in the Panama Papers.
This corrosive corruption is, of course, only a small piece of the puzzle. The Post noted that U.S. billionaires such as Jeff Bezos, who is the founder of Amazon and owner of The Post, Microsoft’s Bill Gates and Tesla founder Elon Musk don’t appear in the Pandora documents largely because “billionaires in the United States tend to pay such low tax rates that they have less incentive to seek offshore havens.”
Indeed, a White House study estimated that the 400 wealthiest American families “gained $1.8 trillion from 2010 to 2018 and paid 8.2% in taxes.” And as ProPublica pointed out, that doesn’t even include the biggest tax dodge: The wealthy can simply borrow against their holdings without selling a single share, avoiding income taxes altogether.
Extreme inequality provides the resources to rig the deal. We witness that in the struggle to pass President Biden’s Build Back Better plan. Republicans, ever the most loyal servitors to wealth, flatly oppose any increases in taxes on the rich and corporations, and have even rejected giving the Internal Revenue Service the enforcement resources needed to collect taxes that are already owed. Democrats favor progressive tax hikes, but the lobbyists and corporations have mobilized to stop or dilute any reform. Rep. Richard E. Neal, the Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, who, over his multi-term career has received hefty donations from the finance industry, heads a committee that approved a range of progressive tax reforms called for in the Biden plan, but notably did not include closing the “carried interest” loophole that allows private-equity executives to pay a lower tax rate than everyone else. Nor did it eliminate the stepped-up basis rule, which allows inheritors of wealthy estates to avoid millions in taxes.
Similarly, most Democrats have campaigned for years for common-sense, hugely popular reform to enable Medicare to negotiate bulk discounts for prescription drugs that would rescue seniors and save the government hundreds of billions. But when Biden included the reform as a major source of revenue for his plan, the pharmaceutical lobby launched a multimillion-dollar advertising and lobby campaign against it. Three “conservative” Democrats moved to torpedo the reform in committee. Those three have pocketed more than $1.5 million in campaign cash from drug company donors; the trio includes Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), the leading recipient of the industry’s cash in this election cycle. In the Senate, Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is feted by business lobbies as she opposes any tax increases on the wealthy and corporations.
ICIJ’s Ryle says of the Pandora Papers’ revelations: “When you have world leaders, when you have politicians, when you have public officials, all using the secrecy, then I don’t think we’re going to see an end to it.” The same could be said of the broader, extreme inequality that fuels the rigged world economy. But voters, both in the United States and around the world, do not want this state of affairs. Every day politicians avoid this truth, they set the stage for a populist reaction that will finally shake the citadels of privilege.