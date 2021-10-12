That love for people is probably why his most moving speeches focused on the virtues of the American people itself. Reagan’s first inaugural address spoke of everyday Americans as “heroes” for their devotion to their families and their quiet patriotism. He also praised Americans for their compassion, asking “How can we love our country and not love our countrymen, and loving them, reach out a hand when they fall, heal them when they are sick, and provide opportunities to make them self-sufficient so they will be equal in fact and not just in theory?” Zombie Reaganites always leave this part of the Gipper’s soul out of their formulaic depiction.