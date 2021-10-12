We are likely talking about no more than a 1,000 county employees who remain unvaccinated out of the more than 200,000 residents who are not yet vaccinated. Because of the other measures my administration has implemented — including deploying personal protective equipment, distancing rules, safety barriers and ventilation improvements in county facilities — county employees, vaccinated or not, pose far less risk than more common daily interactions in retail, restaurant or fitness centers throughout the county. And to be clear, these same employees have been responding throughout the 20 months of this pandemic to make Montgomery County one of the safest places in the entire country. They responded when we did not have masks, protective equipment, tests or vaccines. They did their jobs to keep us safe.