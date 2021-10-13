I wanted to see what such a process looked like up close. So I asked a constable, Kristen Randall, if she would let me shadow her for a day. Two years ago, Randall left a stable job as a hydrologist for the U.S. Geological Service to become a constable in one of the neediest parts of Tucson, in Pima County. Arizona constables are elected court officers whose job includes serving orders of protection and hand-delivering criminal subpoenas. But evictions take up most of their time — and it has been that way since long before covid-19 changed how we live.