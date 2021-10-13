One can argue that Biden owes his election to the supermajorities he garnered among Hispanics. He won between 60 and 62 percent of the Hispanics vote in Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin according to state exit polls, besting Trump in each state by between 23 and 25 points. In each state, Biden’s estimated vote margin with Hispanics was larger than the total number of votes by which he carried the state. He would have lost Arizona and Georgia if his margin among the demographic had slipped to a mere 10 points, and he would have lost Wisconsin had it dropped to only five points. Switching those states to Trump would have created a 269-269 tie in the electoral college, throwing the election into the House of Representatives, where Republicans controlled a majority of the state delegations and would have voted to reelect Trump under the procedures set by the 12th Amendment.