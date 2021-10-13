Such insane thinking is possible because in 2016, Trump showed Republicans that winning base voters is not about hewing to a consistent and well-thought-out ideology. It’s about being on the proper side of the ongoing fight between right and left, however that fight may shift and change from year to year. Sometimes, it means getting government out of the way, and sometimes it means using the heaviest government hand imaginable. What matters is owning the libs, first, last and always.