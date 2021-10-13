Most of us have. As of Tuesday morning, 56.5 percent of the population — nearly 188 million people — were fully vaccinated. But that is far short of what’s needed to neutralize the virus, and rates of full vaccination vary wildly by state: In Wyoming, 42.6 percent of the population is fully inoculated, compared with 70.3 percent in Vermont. The costs of low vaccination rates are measured not only in deaths but also in the inability of hospital systems to keep up. This threatens covid patients and those with other conditions.