The New York Times article that first detailed Gruden and Allen’s emails includes a 2015 screed in which they mocked a congressional bill aimed at forcing Washington to change its offensive team name. Snyder kept Allen around partly because of his desire to keep the name. In 2013, Snyder and Allen brought in as a consultant the latter’s brother, George Allen, the other son of the late legendary coach who took Washington to its first Super Bowl. Yes, that George Allen, the former Virginia senator infamous for slurring an American of Indian descent at a campaign rally and who once kept a noose and Confederate flag in his law office. He was to convince the National Congress of American Indians that the team name honored their heritage.