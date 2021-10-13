As for the more lenient asylum standard that Mr. Koh proposes, the trouble is that it would swiftly incentivize huge numbers of new migrants to make the perilous trek toward the southern border. That’s not a theoretical problem; it was proved this year. The surge in Haitian migrants in September was driven in large part by the administration’s increasingly sparing use of Title 42, particularly for Haitians, over the first eight months of this year.