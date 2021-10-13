It’s easy to see what’s going on: Shah Rukh Khan is not just another famous actor. He is a Muslim global icon who has spoken up against religious intolerance and discrimination in India. In 2010, he acted in the film “My Name Is Khan” that dealt with the persecution of Muslims in the post 9/11 world. For the Indian film industry, in which the representation of Muslims was seen through skewed majoritarianism and a stereotypical lens, Khan represented a breath of fresh air with his portrayals of urbane Muslim protagonists. In the award-winning film “Chak De! India,” he played a Muslim hockey coach forced to prove his patriotism to the majority community that accused him of selling out to Pakistan. The film, made a decade ago, touched on many of the issues in present-day India under Modi, where Muslims are being vilified, demonized and made to prove their patriotism.