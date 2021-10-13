Like Shelton, Omarova once did academic work on the Soviet economy. Indeed, Omarova graduated from Moscow State University in the late 1980s, before immigrating to the United States. This makes her confidence in the Fed’s ability to manage such a vast and complex portfolio efficiently, honestly and free of undue partisan influence doubly remarkable. “Undoubtedly," she concedes, "there are numerous additional details that will need to be worked out before this system is put in place.” Undoubtedly.