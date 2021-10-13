Our tumultuous recent years have challenged the wisdom of using identity categories as a proxy for political affiliation. Instead, jarring events from Trump’s election in 2016 to the coronavirus pandemic suggest that sources of Americans’ worldviews, and thus their politics, are much more experiential and idiosyncratic than that.
The result can be upheavals that make the world feel strange and even frightening. But moments like this can also be an opportunity to cultivate a healthier relationship to our ideologies.
One such profound experience is the subject of New York Times columnist Ross Douthat’s vulnerable and moving forthcoming memoir, “The Deep Places.” Douthat contracted chronic Lyme disease after his family moved to Connecticut, and his search for effective treatment shook his sense of how the world functions.
“I could feel the experience of illness and bafflement remaking me,” he writes, “and I could see in other people how far this remaking could go — well beyond just taking extra antibiotics and doubting the wisdom of the CDC, into a more comprehensive rejection of any establishment wisdom, any mainstream consensus.”
For Douthat, that meant pursuing unconventional therapies, among them sending electromagnetic waves through his body. That in turn shook his certainty about the all-encompassing wisdom of the medical and scientific establishment, just as Trump’s rise made him doubt what he understood about politics.
As a cultural critic who has spent much of the past decade observing the rise of a more politicized way of engaging with pop culture, I have long thought it clear that people are activated and even radicalized in ways not captured by conventional political analysis.
Conservatives such as Steve Bannon might have seen the video-game enthusiasts who reacted against progressivism in the industry as potential recruits. But the so-called Gamergate participants didn’t present a rich political target just because many of them were men, but because they’d been activated by a cultural rift within their own community. More recently, some parenting and beauty influencers began proselytizing not just for specific products but for the QAnon conspiracy theory that presents Trump as a kind of messiah.
Now, the pandemic has provided millions of Americans with these unsettling and galvanizing experiences.
Take long-covid survivors, whose experiences with symptoms that persist long after an initial diagnosis (if they ever receive one in the first place) recall Douthat’s chronic Lyme disease. They are not the first patients to turn to advocacy to secure more funding for research and access to experimental treatments. But the sheer number of them suggests they could coalesce into a potent and lasting political class.
The pandemic might create other disruptive political waves, too. Consider parents who didn’t have schools to send their children to for more than a year. They get less attention than those fighting mask mandates, but the sudden loss of primary school and other kinds of critical child care might radicalize parents who want more control over educational policymaking. Would it be surprising if they formed a new and vital constituency?
So, too, might the workers who have decided that the old way of doing things, be that grueling restaurant shifts or cubicle life, are no longer appealing and are taking their jobs and shoving them en masse.
And the social isolation of the pandemic produced or inflamed movements that don’t fit neatly into existing political categories, but that have already proved hugely consequential nonetheless, such as the QAnon conspiracy theory and vaccine resisters.
As destabilizing, or even as dangerous, as some of these developments might seem, Douthat argues that there’s a potential upside to going through a serious disruption to your worldview, be it Trump’s rise or the pandemic — if you’re wise enough to pursue it.
“People change their political views in ways that you don't expect before something like this comes along,” he observed when we spoke this fall. “But then they adopt their new political views with exactly the same vehemence and certainty.”
Instead, Douthat suggested we acknowledge these upheavals as a kind of “human comedy,” one that leaves us open to new information and the possibility that our new beliefs may prove just as fallible as our old ones.
As disconcerting as it can be to see your pieties fail or your putative allies act in ways that seem self-defeating, it can be freeing, too. If some people will step outside of conventional wisdom and fall down rabbit holes, others may find novel solutions to long-standing problems. We need more of those breakthroughs — and more people willing to pursue them.