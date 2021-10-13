Next came the subpoenas for four of former president Donald Trump’s associates and to those who may have helped organize the event. When Stephen K. Bannon raised an utterly bogus claim of executive privilege (which was not available to him in part because he was not a government employee at the time and because President Biden, not Trump, controls the privilege) more in the mainstream media threw up their hands. They’ll never have the nerve to enforce it! The Trump side will run out the clock!