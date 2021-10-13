The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol looms in the background of this chaos. With the plan to target Parliament, the masterminds of the violence in Italy took a page from the playbook of the siege on Congress. In Rome, there was no Donald Trump-like figure instigating the mob, but the images of the violent protesters taking over a major symbol of democracy have settled in the imagination of extremists all over the world. The assault on Congress set a new benchmark for any subversive action against democratic institutions.