President Biden will almost inevitably look beatable. While most presidents win reelection unless they’re undone by something dramatic like a recession, in our polarized age incumbents will usually appear vulnerable. Even though they went on to win fairly easily, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all had lackluster approval ratings in the beginning of their reelection years. No matter how well things go for Biden, his ratings will probably never get much higher than 50 percent, if that. And if Democrats lose Congress in the 2022 midterms, Trump will look at him and see weakness.