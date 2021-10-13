That doesn’t mean everyone has to embrace every new version of an old favorite. Far from it. We’re told that the new incarnation of Superman won’t shy away from political causes, and it’s easy to predict where he’ll land on the left-right spectrum. Since the introduction of his own series in July, The Post reported that the new Superman has been shown “aiding the world against climate change (and) supporting refugees.” That’s fine, but something tells me he won’t be fighting for Second Amendment rights or helping patrol the southern border to curb illegal immigration.