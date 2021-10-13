As the Virginia Mercury’s Ned Oliver reported, Novak wants Herring to answer Del. Lee J. Carter’s (D-Manassas) April 26 request for a formal opinion “with regard to the constitutionality of the 2021 elections for the House of Delegates being conducted under electoral districts established in 2011.”
Herring has not answered Carter, and attorneys from Herring’s office reportedly “bristled at Novak’s request [that Herring “do his job”], repeatedly calling it ‘neither here nor there.’”
That’s interesting, considering state law on attorney general opinions is unambiguous: “The Attorney General shall give his advice and render official advisory opinions in writing only when requested in writing so to do by one of the following: the Governor; a member of the General Assembly” and other state officials.
But perhaps Herring’s office has redefined “shall” from an “imperative command” to merely a guideline.
But back to the idea of doing his job.
Herring’s office got another rebuke from Novak when he gave attorneys three days to file additional briefs on “elements dealing with the court’s jurisdiction.” Attorneys for the state protested at the short deadline. As Oliver reported, Novak said he “wouldn’t be in this position if you had done your job the first time.”
Eventually, Herring’s office may get around to issuing an opinion. But it hasn’t been in a hurry to address an issue central to Virginia voters and the principle of one person, one vote for whatever reason.
Herring has found plenty of time recently to address other issues — the Texas abortion law and concealed carry regulations in Pennsylvania, for example, and the ongoing problems with the U.S. Postal Service.
Those make for great news releases and show voters Herring is fighting injustice, no matter where it occurs.
But on the question House redistricting, which Virginia pols knew several months ago was in trouble because of census data delays? We’re still waiting for Herring’s response.
In New Jersey, lawmakers put a question before voters last November asking them to allow redistricting to be postponed if the census data didn’t arrive in time to drawn new maps for the 2021 elections.
New Jersey State Sen. Nicholas Scutari (D) said the amendment was necessary because the census delay made it “all but impossible to get the accurate information needed to draw legislative districts that are fair and accurate.”
Voters approved the plan 58-42 percent.
Meanwhile, in Virginia, the political class was doing what? By all appearances, and for whatever reason, not its job.
That’s a bad look for Herring, who is running for a third term as attorney general. But Republicans don’t seem anxious to push the issue either. Which is right on brand, really, because running under the 2011 maps means rural Republicans will be overrepresented in the next General Assembly session.
All of this could have and should have been avoided. But here we are, waiting for a federal judge to decide (after the election) whether a lawsuit on the constitutionality of the House maps can proceed.
Remember this whole tawdry episode the next time a major political party talks about election integrity or voting rights. At bottom, both parties are only interested in protecting incumbents. That’s always been their job one.