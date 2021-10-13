The reason for getting data should be evident to those who still believe in good public policy. If the issue is child care, then the president’s Build Back Better agenda is essential — and may not be enough. If the issue is fear of covid-19, the administration needs to start suing states that are attempting to ban lifesaving mask and vaccine mandates. Certainly, if a national mental-health crisis is to blame (after more than 18 months of a pandemic, a recession and insane politics, it would be a miracle if that were not the case), then we seriously need to look at mental-health campaigns, insurance benefits and workplace/school training to help supervisors and co-workers recognize evidence of serious stress. And if the cost of going to work is too high, we need to make certain transportation dollars are well spent to lower or eliminate public transportation fees.