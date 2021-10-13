Virtually everything in the Build Back Better plan would aid one or both of the states Manchin and Sinema represent. The package is popular overall, especially with Democrats. If cost of the package is the problem, then at least both holdouts should embrace the savings afforded by the Medicare drug provision. Unless they are simply out for attention or attempting to woo a sliver of right-wing voters and lobbyists back home (at the risk of alienating progressives), their opposition is inexplicable. No wonder progressive negotiators in the Senate and House haven’t heard much from them.