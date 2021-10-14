On Oct. 7, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed into law a bill banning the removal of a condom without consent during sex, an act informally known as “stealthing.” The law amends the state’s definition of sexual battery to include nonconsensual condom removal, making it a civil offense. Victims have grounds to sue their assailants and, if successful, to receive damages.
Assembly Bill No. 453 was sponsored by Assembly member Cristina Garcia, who has said she was inspired by an academic paper written by lawyer and activist Alexandra Brodsky. “ ‘Rape-Adjacent’: Imagining Legal Responses to Nonconsensual Condom Removal” went mildly viral in 2017; its discussion of how survivors experience the act and the limits of existing U.S. law to address its harms helped push the discussion into the mainstream.
It should be obvious to any person of decency that stealthing is immoral. But the California law codifies this understanding, explicitly naming nonconsensual condom removal as the profound transgression it is. Like many such bedroom laws, it may at first glance seem unnecessary. But the law is a teacher, and it’s clear that some lessons could still use reinforcement.
A 2019 study found that 12 percent of roughly 500 women surveyed said they had been with a partner who removed a condom without consent. Another from the same year said that nearly 10 percent of more than 600 men surveyed admitted to having done so, starting from the age of 14.
The common responses to nonconsensual condom removal are an acute feeling of fear (sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy immediately spring to mind) and a deep sense of violation and deception. Stealthing breaks trust. It also communicates that a partner’s preferences, explicit requests, even physical safety count for nothing in the face of someone else’s desire.
Still, survivors can struggle to identify the act as assault even in their own minds, and most cases go unreported. The lack of social acknowledgment — okay, it was awful, whatever that was, but was it really a crime? — makes it harder for victims to process their experience, compounding the trauma. It also makes it more difficult to convince offenders that what they did was wrong.
California’s willingness to draw a bright moral line is encouraging. In the often murky realm of sexual ethics, we need more of this, not less. Yet one law won’t immediately change a sexual culture that, in the words of New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, “prizes erotic license over empathy and responsibility” — one in which appalling behavior seems to have been normalized such that we need legal codification to remind us that it’s not, in fact, okay.
Consent is the guideline that most seem to acknowledge as the ethical baseline when it comes to moral (or at least not criminal) sex. But the onus is often on women to enforce it, and to quietly accept their losses when they can’t — especially in the gray areas where consent is given to some sexual acts but not to others, where subtle coercion is present, or where sexual encounters follow the contours of a still misogynistic society. We acknowledge that rape is bad but have less to say about the callousness, objectification and lack of respect that still frequently accompany even consensual encounters.
In the Emmy Award-winning HBO series “I May Destroy You,” the main character, Arabella (played by Michaela Coel), is still processing her trauma from a previous rape when she learns that her new partner secretly removed his condom when they were having sex. She cycles through a range of emotions: panic, anger, betrayal. Yet it’s only when she hears “stealthing” discussed by name on a podcast that she realizes her partner’s actions weren’t accidental — and only when she speaks to a police officer about her prior, more easily classified encounter with sexual violence that she realizes the condom removal, too, was an assault.
“The problem is when people don’t know what is a crime and what isn’t a crime, they don’t report it. And the people get away with it,” the officer tells her. The people get away with it, and we barely acknowledge the harm done.
In explicitly addressing nonconsensual condom removal, California has taken an important step toward sexual justice: naming the offense, conveying the state’s moral stance against it. But in terms of repairing our broken sexual culture? We still have a long way to go.