Consent is the guideline that most seem to acknowledge as the ethical baseline when it comes to moral (or at least not criminal) sex. But the onus is often on women to enforce it, and to quietly accept their losses when they can’t — especially in the gray areas where consent is given to some sexual acts but not to others, where subtle coercion is present, or where sexual encounters follow the contours of a still misogynistic society. We acknowledge that rape is bad but have less to say about the callousness, objectification and lack of respect that still frequently accompany even consensual encounters.