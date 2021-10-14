Trade and technology policy is one area where Biden is more like Donald Trump than he pretends. The Biden White House repeats the mantra that foreign policy must benefit American workers so often that it’s easy to forget we have other goals, too. Yes, America is back, and allies are pleased that Washington is once again part of global, multilateral discussions. But they’re frustrated by what they say is inadequate consultation or, in the case of France and the submarine deal, no consultation at all.