For many years, big international companies have booked profits in overseas tax shelters, skipping out on paying their share of taxes in the countries in which they operate. This tactic has become ever-easier with the digitization of the world economy, as large multinationals have relied more on patents, software and royalties payments for revenue that they could book in low-tax jurisdictions. A report based on Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) data found last year that companies move $1.38 trillion in profit annually into low-tax enclaves, depriving home governments of $245 billion in tax receipts. The United States is the biggest loser in raw dollars, but developing countries are the sorest victims, losing 5.8 percent of their total tax revenue rather than the 2.5 percent developed nations miss. The new agreement would impose a 15 percent global minimum tax on large companies’ profits, replacing a complex web of bilateral tax agreements with simpler, universal standards. Local governments could still charge corporations less than 15 percent, but home governments could make up the difference, muting the incentive companies have to book their profits offshore. Another pillar of the deal would enable companies to tax high-profit firms for the business they do within their borders. The OECD estimates that governments would bring in $150 billion more in new taxes every year.