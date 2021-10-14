Unfortunately, that was the easy part.
For many years, big international companies have booked profits in overseas tax shelters, skipping out on paying their share of taxes in the countries in which they operate. This tactic has become ever-easier with the digitization of the world economy, as large multinationals have relied more on patents, software and royalties payments for revenue that they could book in low-tax jurisdictions. A report based on Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) data found last year that companies move $1.38 trillion in profit annually into low-tax enclaves, depriving home governments of $245 billion in tax receipts. The United States is the biggest loser in raw dollars, but developing countries are the sorest victims, losing 5.8 percent of their total tax revenue rather than the 2.5 percent developed nations miss. The new agreement would impose a 15 percent global minimum tax on large companies’ profits, replacing a complex web of bilateral tax agreements with simpler, universal standards. Local governments could still charge corporations less than 15 percent, but home governments could make up the difference, muting the incentive companies have to book their profits offshore. Another pillar of the deal would enable companies to tax high-profit firms for the business they do within their borders. The OECD estimates that governments would bring in $150 billion more in new taxes every year.
Though setting a global minimum is in everyone’s interest, because it prevents a “race to the bottom” that is good only for the companies that get to avoid paying taxes, it took years of wrangling to bring low-tax countries such as Ireland and Hungary into the agreement. But the accord is nothing more than words unless countries enshrine its principles in their national laws. The agreement calls for them to do so in 2022 so the system can take effect in 2023. Experts warn, however, that it could take much longer to coax every country to shift its rules. In the United States, the window to act may come and go sooner. The best shot is for Democrats to add the global minimum tax provisions into the large “reconciliation” taxing-and-spending bill they are preparing, which they could pass with only Democratic votes. But that package’s fate remains uncertain.
It would be calamitous if the vagaries of national politics derailed a landmark international achievement so long in the making. Democrats should prioritize this tax reform and press it through while they have the chance.