Sadly for Bond, there’s another DNA whiz in the mix. The villainous Safin (Rami Malek) infects Bond with a deadly virus that will only attack Madeleine and Mathilde. Bond has finally met his match: emotional attachment. While Bond might be able to go on without Madeleine, he can’t live with even the tiniest possibility he might infect Mathilde. Hence his decision to stand atop a mountain with the girl’s stuffed bunny looped through his belt while he waits for fiery death in the form of Her Majesty’s missiles. While Bond lives, she is unsafe. So he must die. And he is happy to do so. It’s a sacrifice made not for queen and country but for something dearer: a father’s love.