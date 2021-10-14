There’s nothing more visceral than the bond between parent and child, an idea central to “Lamb” and “No Time to Die,” both released last week. But in an era of declining birthrates and increased childlessness, one wonders whether this emotional attachment will continue to maintain its universality.
It’s hard to think of two movies more different than “Lamb” and “No Time to Die.” One is an indie set almost entirely in a single location, a wind-swept farm in the valleys of Iceland. The other is a mega-budgeted blockbuster with multiple set pieces in multiple climates on multiple continents. “Lamb’s” signature conveyance is a broken-down tractor; “No Time to Die’s” a bulletproof Aston Martin with machine guns behind the headlights. Yet there’s a core thematic similarity underlying both: the quiet desperation of fatherhood.
Among the more controversial elements of Daniel Craig’s final adventure as James Bond is the decision to give the notorious bachelor a child. Unbeknownst to Bond, his former lover Madeleine (Léa Seydoux) gave birth to Mathilde (Lisa-Dorah Sonnet) nine months after Bond accused her of treachery and left her. Though when Bond finally meets the girl, Madeleine denies the connection, the resemblance is so striking that her parentage couldn’t be more obvious if Maury Povich were on hand to proclaim “You are the father.”
Sadly for Bond, there’s another DNA whiz in the mix. The villainous Safin (Rami Malek) infects Bond with a deadly virus that will only attack Madeleine and Mathilde. Bond has finally met his match: emotional attachment. While Bond might be able to go on without Madeleine, he can’t live with even the tiniest possibility he might infect Mathilde. Hence his decision to stand atop a mountain with the girl’s stuffed bunny looped through his belt while he waits for fiery death in the form of Her Majesty’s missiles. While Bond lives, she is unsafe. So he must die. And he is happy to do so. It’s a sacrifice made not for queen and country but for something dearer: a father’s love.
In “Lamb,” the arrival of a child creates a different sort of quandary. When a half-sheep, half-human lamb is born in Maria (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar’s Hilmir Snaer Gudnason) barn, there’s not much discussion about what they will do. They silently take the newborn, swaddle it and bring it indoors. As the film progresses, we surmise from a gravesite and a crib pulled from storage that they’ve given it the name of a child they lost.
This lamb, Ada, gives the couple a measure of happiness they seem to have been missing. More important, it gives them purpose, renewed energy — and, yes, renewed passion. It reminds them that the purpose of the present is to prepare for the future.
But this emotional energy is all false. Or, perhaps worse: stolen. Ada’s biological mother — again, a sheep from their barn — keenly feels the loss of her lamb. She pesters the family as they try to enjoy their little bundle of joy, relentlessly baa-ing outside the couple’s window. Maria screams at the sheep to go away, but she won’t, so Maria kills the creature. This murder will have dire consequences for Maria and Ingvar alike.
And it is murder. We are filled with revulsion and horror while we watch Maria do the deed, despite the fact that we think nothing of the lamb chops we see the couple eat earlier. Slaughtering sheep for food is one thing. Slaughtering sheep to play house with their babies? That feels ugly to us, because of the importance we place on the attachment between parent and child — even when the parent is a sheep.
That ugliness is the result of a genuine love and desire, however, and “Lamb” acknowledges the parental bond between even this misappropriated child and her adoptive parents. In his final moments after, having been fatally wounded by Ada’s biological father, Ingvar reaches out for the little girl’s hand. Like James Bond, he hopes to protect her even in his dying moments.
Both Bond’s sacrifice and Ingvar’s desperation are tear-jerking. The studios are counting on those tears to be universal — I myself have written before about how having children fundamentally changed the way I watched movies. But in a world where fewer people seem to be seeking out that common experience, and the fundamental human drive to procreate no longer seems so fundamental, even this last cinematic touchstone might be at risk.