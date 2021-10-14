Newcastle’s own fans have been celebrating, too — after all, the takeover has made their club, on paper, among the richest in the world.
Yet the Newcastle takeover did not come in a vacuum, but rather in a context of gross human rights violations by the Saudi regime that should have forestalled any attempt to whitewash its legacy with sports. The day before the takeover was announced, a Saudi court upheld a 20-year jail term for humanitarian worker Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, who has been imprisoned since 2018 over social media posts, and has reportedly been subjected to torture; this is despite calls by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other U.S. politicians for his release.
The same day as the takeover, after significant Saudi lobbying according to human rights groups, the U.N. Human Rights Council ended its probe into war crimes in Yemen, where an intervention by a Saudi-led coalition — launched by MBS in 2015 — has resulted in massive civilian casualties, disease outbreaks, starvation and devastation.
But perhaps most notably, the takeover was a mere five days after the third anniversary of the murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Three years after MBS’s operatives lured Khashoggi into a consulate, immobilized him, strangled him and dismembered his body, the crown prince continues to extend and advertise his impunity.
While MBS controls and spends great wealth — he reportedly once bought what is alleged to be an inauthentic painting for more money than the Newcastle deal — the main thing in his favor is the Western-led world order that has enabled, and will continue to enable, his human rights crimes and passed up every opportunity it had to hold him to account.
British media has reported that MBS messaged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to pressure him to facilitate the deal; the Johnson government later protected the details of its interactions with the Premier League for fear that it would “harm” relations with Saudi Arabia. This insistence on caving to a dictator seems bipartisan — even the leader of the British opposition, Keir Starmer, refused to object to the deal.
Meanwhile, in the United States, the Biden administration has refused to impose sanctions on MBS, despite concluding that he ordered Khashoggi’s murder. The administration has also chosen not to sanction Saudi Arabia’s PIF, which MBS controls, despite revelations that private jets it owned were involved in the murder. Had the United States sanctioned the sovereign wealth fund, the Newcastle deal would likely never have happened.
The British and U.S. administrations might think that they are protecting their interests in attracting investment and maintaining diplomatic relations and security cooperation. But ultimately, these short-term and narrow interests pale before the defining fight of our time — the struggle against global authoritarianism, which many across the world are starting to view as having entered a critical and dangerous stage. This is true even in the United States, where nearly a year after the 2020 elections, former president Donald Trump and his accomplices continue to threaten democracy.
The Khashoggi murder has become a call to action against not only MBS, but also the world order, capitalism and the inherent racism that values some people’s profits at the expense of other people’s rights. The sense of being failed by the very institutions that are meant to deliver justice is pervasive — though, as a Palestinian, I never had faith in these institutions to begin with. The Premier League’s decision only further cements what Arab dissidents like me already knew.
For us, this has meant losing faith in documentation and advocacy as theories of change. There is a shift to models of activism that emphasize long-term strategies, power-building and global solidarity. No one can rely upon any external actor to center them or to deliver justice on their behalf, especially when it seems that our world is at the precipice of several paradigm shifts, each capable of shaking the foundations of political systems.
MBS’s positive week, with the Newcastle United takeover, was a bad week for democracy everywhere, and a good one for autocracy. He managed to demonstrate again, lest anyone had any doubt, that even the world’s oldest democracies are for sale for the right price, and that whatever they say about human rights is mere window dressing and will be thrown out the moment enough bags of cash show up.
Why should anyone ally with countries that don’t respect their own founding values? And when Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin come knocking, whom should other countries choose: autocrats who are honest about what they stand for, or democrats who are hypocritical about the same?