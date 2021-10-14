There were a few lines in Wickrematunge’s final editorial that remain relevant for all of us. He referenced the famous words of the German priest and Nazi concentration camp victim Martin Niemöller: “First they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for the Communists and I did not speak out because I was not a Communist. Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me.”