The child tax credit in its original form required taxpayers to have income in order to receive it. The American Rescue Plan changed the tax credit into a flat, universal child allowance for all but the highest-income families. Every family is now entitled to the allowance — at least $3,000 per child, up from $2,000 — even if they do not have income. (Another way of saying this is that the child tax credit became “fully refundable.”) The idea behind this change was to funnel money to families in the midst of a pandemic during which millions of workers lost their jobs.