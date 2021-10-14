Fidelity to Trump has transformed the GOP into a delusional, anti-democratic party that relies on a constant drumbeat of disinformation and the intimation that violence is an acceptable political tool. That profile might be appealing to Trump, who continues to make money off his dull-witted followers and bask in the attention, but it is neither a formula for winning swing seats nor, necessarily, for turning out the base. It would be delicious karma if Trump once more submarined the party that has turned itself inside out to remain in his good graces.