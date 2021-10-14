The second, seismic aspect of the election has been the rise of Sunni participation. Sunnis, a minority group in Iraq, have been the most disaffected group within the political system. They have tended to be cynical about voting, and they remain disgruntled; in the past, they have on occasion fueled insurgencies against the state. But this time, they voted, managing to concentrate their votes in a few parties. Al-Monitor estimates that if a few of these leaders can band together, a unified Sunni bloc would have 50 seats in Iraq’s 329-seat parliament, which would give it greater political power than it has had since 2003.