Police powers are often debated as a trade-off between security and liberty. But there’s little evidence that no-knock drug raids have made us safer. They neither ended the drug trade nor really limited it. Given the large percentage of homes who own guns for self-defense, and that the drug war is often fought with dirty information, these raids are almost guaranteed to end sometimes in tragedy. That includes making things more dangerous for police: There’s a long list of law enforcement officers killed in these raids. And there’s certainly no evidence the raids reduced crime.