Pregnancy has been happening at service academies long before women were admitted in 1976, and it continues to affect far more women and men than you might think. When I returned to the Air Force Academy for my senior year in 2010 and again as an instructor of biology in 2016, I became an underground resource for any cadet with a pregnancy. I have been collecting testimonials from affected mothers, fathers and biological children across all service academies and their stories are one traumatic experience after another.