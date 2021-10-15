Sitting in the clinic waiting for my result at the end of my lost day, I thought fondly of the time, pre-vaccine, when testing was so vital that they called in the National Guard. I could register on the state’s website or by phone and then drive 10 minutes to a sprawling outdoor operation where well-trained soldiers in fatigues checked my ID and waved me along to professionals in white coats, who tested me and sent me on my way. It was sobering, impressive, efficient and free.