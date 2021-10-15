The government suffocated dissent; it did not solve the profound political or economic ills that cause it. To the contrary: Cuba’s jails still house more than 500 people arrested for taking part in the July 11 protests. The political prisoners include a man threatened with up to 12 years behind bars for helping a crowd tear up a portrait of the late dictator Fidel Castro, and another facing eight years for making and sharing a video of the demonstrations that inspired others to join in. Thousands of desperate Cubans are fleeing the island, often via the perilous route that leads through the Darien Gap jungle of Panama to the U.S.-Mexico border. Just the other day, 12 members of Cuba’s national under-23 baseball team defected from a tournament in Mexico.
While these Cubans, understandably, seek freedom abroad, many, many others have chosen to stay home and fight for it. Tensions are mounting on the island over the authorities’ efforts to thwart the democracy movement’s pursuit of yet another day of nationwide demonstrations — planned this time. The opposition group Archipelago, spearheaded by a young playwright, Yunior Garcia, recently asked local government authorities to permit a series of coordinated gatherings in towns across Cuba on Nov. 20, arguing, correctly, that the Cuban constitution purports to guarantee their right to demonstrate. The proposed Civic March for Change would have lasted three hours and culminated with the laying of flowers at the bases of statues of Cuban national heroes José Martí and Calixto García. Communist officials not only denied the permit but announced three days of military exercises for Nov. 18-20.
Undaunted, Archipelago has rescheduled the protest for Nov. 15 and announced on Facebook that, notwithstanding the government’s refusal to grant official permission, “our personal decision will be to march peacefully and with civility for our rights. In the face of authoritarianism, we will respond with civility and more civility.” Cuban independent journalists report that rapid reaction brigades, the regime’s plainclothes enforcers, are already being deployed on strategic street corners in Havana.
The Biden administration has denounced the military exercises, with the State Department calling them a “flagrant attempt to intimidate Cubans.” No doubt this is correct. Yet the regime’s resort to such a heavy-handed preemptive move against the protests suggests it may be losing confidence in its usual methods. Something changed, perhaps permanently, in Cuba on July 11. Protesters shouted out what that was: “We are not afraid,” they chanted. It’s the kind of courage that comes when opponents of a repressive state discover that they are not isolated individuals, but a huge, defiant, majority. Cubans seem to be preparing to act on that courage, again. Everyone outside of Cuba should be preparing to support them.