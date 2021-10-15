In a Post column, Petula Dvorak described the efforts of Lunn, a local gun owner and enthusiast, to get permits to set up a “shooting range” or “shooting gallery" in downtown D.C.
Lunn described his vision for such a venue to Dvorak: “I want to create something unique and fun, something like a Parisian tea shop.” Lunn went on, “You walk into a nice cafe and you can try out some firearms. You can buy some firearms and you can enjoy some time with some friends while you’re there.” Lunn romanticizes the shooting gallery he envisions. “We’re staying away from tactical-inspired design,” he told The Post. “We don’t want to create an experience that is about combat. I want to bring it back to that French countryside feeling. You’ve got your fresh quail, your cheese and your wine.” This “initiative creates a whole new perspective.”
Lunn claims D.C. is an appropriate place for a shooting gallery because he has to “battle traffic” to get to ranges in Virginia and Maryland. Lunn told The Post that “he has talked to the folks at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, D.C. police and the city zoning folks to get approval for his shooting club, and he said the paperwork and laws are moving in his favor.”
We find this “initiative” distressing. We cannot think of a less appropriate place for a “shooting gallery” than a downtown D.C. location, especially when gun violence in D.C. has exploded. D.C. is already awash in firearms. More than 4,000 people obtained concealed-carry permits in the city in the past few years, most of them from Maryland and Virginia. The surge in gun violence in the district is resulting in a homicide rate we haven’t seen in 16 years.
Gun violence has touched all corners of D.C. In 2021 alone, it occurred near our beloved Nationals Park where three people were injured in a drive-by shooting. In Northwest D.C. near Logan Circle, a sudden gun death happened near Logan Circle when a stray bullet killed a Peace Corps worker and father of two out to dinner with friends, shot dead while his wife walked next to him. Recent gun violence also has sadly taken the lives of far too many children, including a 6-year-old walking with her mom, a 10-year-old getting ice cream and a 15-month-old strapped into his car seat.
The prospect of still more gun owners streaming into D.C. carrying firearms so they can frequent a “shooting gallery” in Gallery Place is indeed a scary idea. As concerned local citizens and activists dedicated to gun violence prevention, we urge city and federal officials not to grant Lunn any permits to set up his Gallery Place “shooting gallery.”
The only correct response to a proposed “shooting gallery in Gallery Place” is an emphatic no.