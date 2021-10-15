Lunn described his vision for such a venue to Dvorak: “I want to create something unique and fun, something like a Parisian tea shop.” Lunn went on, “You walk into a nice cafe and you can try out some firearms. You can buy some firearms and you can enjoy some time with some friends while you’re there.” Lunn romanticizes the shooting gallery he envisions. “We’re staying away from tactical-inspired design,” he told The Post. “We don’t want to create an experience that is about combat. I want to bring it back to that French countryside feeling. You’ve got your fresh quail, your cheese and your wine.” This “initiative creates a whole new perspective.”