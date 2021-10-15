The crisis offers relevant lessons for the United States, the most important of which is the consequences of anti-immigrant policies. The current predicament of the British pig industry is a direct consequence of Brexit. Changes in immigration policy that followed Britain’s exit from the European Union forced tens of thousands of essential workers in different industries to leave Britain. The exodus has led, for example, to severe shortages of around 100,000 specialized freight truck drivers and, of course, the butchers who kept the British pig industry going. “Workers have left processing plants and gone home because a lot of them are eastern European,” Davies told BBC Radio 4.