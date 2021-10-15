Experts who attribute this to temporary supply shocks are missing the forest for the trees. Yes, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted labor markets and supply chains, leading to what should be temporary shortages of goods. People will bid up the price of goods in short supply, which leads to inflation. This phenomenon surely influences the price increases we’re seeing, and as these kinks get worked out that influence should slowly dissipate.
Supply shocks, however, are likely not the primary cause for what we’re experiencing. Instead, the problem is almost certainly the massive boost to demand that pandemic bailout measures created. Governments worldwide overreacted to the pandemic and showered cash on their businesses and citizens. This caused household savings rates to soar as families had more money than they could possibly spend. Savings rates in the European Union, for example, averaged between 11 percent and 13 percent in the decade ending in 2019, but soared to as high as 25 percent during the pandemic. U.S. household savings went from a two-decade average of between 5 percent and 7 percent to higher than 30 percent in 2020.
They are now spending those savings on whatever is available, and still have money left over to burn. This underlies the record-high retail sales figures in the United States, which is now running at more than $620 billion a year. Before the pandemic, U.S. retail sales increased by roughly $20 billion to $25 billion a year, reaching $526 billion in February 2020. The nearly $100 billion increase in 18 months is quadruple the long-established rate of growth, a rise largely financed by the four sets of stimulus checks households received from the government without consideration of need. The fact this massive, unprecedented spike has come while the U.S. economy still employs 5 million fewer people than it did pre-pandemic makes it even more obvious where the blame for inflation lies.
The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are further encouraging this spending spree by maintaining ludicrously low interest rates. The Fed still believes the economy needs priming to recover from the pandemic-induced recession, leading it to keep its benchmark rate at roughly zero percent. The ECB is also keeping its interest rates at about zero, foolishly thinking it needs to encourage more consumer spending. These moves are akin to firefighters choosing to throw more dry brush on a raging inferno while saying they intend to control the blaze.
It’s easy to understand why governments would turn a blind eye toward inflation. Debtors always benefit from inflation, as the amounts they need to repay are fixed while the amounts they earn in nominal dollars grow. Governments borrowed massively to finance their bailout policies and collectively owe more than ever before. A few years of “mild” 5 percent inflation would substantially ease their debt burden, making their balance sheets easier to manage. Indeed, governments have historically turned to inflation or currency depreciation to bail themselves out of their fiscal mistakes.
The trouble with this attitude is that inflation has a very different effect on those governments’ citizens. Households tend to look more at how inflation affects their consumption patterns than how it affects their balance sheets. If prices for gas, food and housing are going up, they feel poorer regardless of how much they owe. Inflation also disrupts business planning as owners and managers can’t be sure whether their investments will provide a good rate of return. Both factors drive economic activity into unproductive alleys and lead to rising dissatisfaction. That ultimately shows up on Election Day when voters embrace new approaches, often radical ones, that promise to end the economic madness.
Global financial leaders seem to want to believe that everything will get better without them having to shift course. Their political leaders will likely pay the price soon if they end up being wrong.