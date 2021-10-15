They are now spending those savings on whatever is available, and still have money left over to burn. This underlies the record-high retail sales figures in the United States, which is now running at more than $620 billion a year. Before the pandemic, U.S. retail sales increased by roughly $20 billion to $25 billion a year, reaching $526 billion in February 2020. The nearly $100 billion increase in 18 months is quadruple the long-established rate of growth, a rise largely financed by the four sets of stimulus checks households received from the government without consideration of need. The fact this massive, unprecedented spike has come while the U.S. economy still employs 5 million fewer people than it did pre-pandemic makes it even more obvious where the blame for inflation lies.