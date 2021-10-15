The story originates in fall 2016, amid a national debate over the decision of then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to kneel during the national anthem — a protest joined by Kaepernick’s peers as the season progressed. The on-field demonstrations happened to coincide with the release of “My Own Words,” a book of Ginsburg’s writings. Couric interviewed the long-serving justice for Yahoo News, where Couric worked as global anchor.
Ginsburg’s opinions on the NFL protests did indeed gain prominent placement in the story. “I think it’s really dumb of them,” said Ginsburg. “Would I arrest them for doing it? No.”
The justice added, “I think it’s dumb and disrespectful. I would have the same answer if you asked me about flag burning. I think it’s a terrible thing to do, but I wouldn’t lock a person up for doing it.”
As to whether those players were acting within their rights, Ginsburg said, “If they want to be stupid, there’s no law that should be preventive. If they want to be arrogant, there’s no law that prevents them from that. What I would do is strongly take issue with the point of view that they are expressing when they do that.”
Given Ginsburg’s stature as a liberal icon, the scolding comments made news. Just days after the interview surfaced, Ginsburg backpedaled in a statement: “Barely aware of the incident or its purpose, my comments were inappropriately dismissive and harsh. I should have declined to respond.”
But the story might have been even bigger if only Couric had acted like a journalist. According to DailyMail.com, Couric, 64, confides in her book that she thought Ginsburg’s take on the kneeling was “unworthy of a crusader for equality” such as Ginsburg. Following the interview, she received an appeal from the Supreme Court’s top public affairs aide saying that Ginsburg had “misspoken” and requesting that the material be excluded from the story. That left Couric feeling “conflicted,” in part because she considered herself a “big RBG fan.”
So Couric edited out Ginsburg’s most ignorant comments, including how the protests demonstrate “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life. … Which they probably could not have lived in the places they came from … as they became older they realize that this was youthful folly. And that’s why education is important.” (My boldface emphasis inserted to highlight an apparent Ginsburg reference to immigration in the context of NFL protests. Newsworthy!)
Why did Couric hit the delete button? Because she “wanted to protect” the justice, for whom issues of racial justice were a “blind spot,” according to DailyMail.com’s summation of the book. Couric adds that Ginsburg was “elderly and probably didn’t fully understand the question.”
Neither explanation can possibly justify the omissions. Looking after Ginsburg’s PR interests is not part of a journalist’s job. And if Ginsburg was too foggy to understand a question on a top-tier national issue, then how equipped was she to hear cases at the Supreme Court?
These are the sorts of revelations that usually spill from an email hack or discovery in a lawsuit. In this instance, though, Couric is essentially telling on herself in a tome that earns its title — “Going There.” DailyMail.com has reported on other, gossipy elements of the memoir, such as Couric’s views on former colleagues and partners.
In an emailed statement to the Erik Wemple Blog, a Yahoo News representative said, “Katie Couric has not been affiliated with Yahoo News for many years following her departure in July 2017.” Attempts to secure comment from Couric have been unsuccessful. A source familiar with the circumstances confirmed the concern on “RBG’s team” about her protest remarks — and that “the decision of course was to include RBG’s response to that question. It felt both important and newsworthy.”
The Couric episode highlights the perils of hero worship. On this front, Couric had plenty of company among lefties who convinced themselves that the judge was virtually immortal — and scoffed at those who called upon her to step down at a time when President Barack Obama could have replaced her with a like-minded jurist. Couric did the work of a full-fledged cultist, shielding Ginsburg’s followers from her actual views on race and protest.
This was just another of Ginsburg’s dissents — this time from liberal orthodoxy — and its most pointed language was worthy of inclusion in the jurist’s obituaries. Time for a few updates?